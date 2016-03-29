BBB: Supporting the cause vs. supporting the caller - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BBB: Supporting the cause vs. supporting the caller

(Source: BBB) (Source: BBB)
(WTOL) -

The Attorney General of Michigan has issued an alert stating that telemarketers are benefiting more from your donations than the charities they represent.

On average, 33 cents of every dollar you donate goes into the pockets of professional fundraisers. Some callers even take 85 - 90 cents of the dollar.

If this is not your intention, to pad the pockets of the people fundraising, then here are questions you can pose while you are on the line:

  1. Do you work directly for the charity or for the company hired to raise money for the charity?
  2. How much of each dollar donated goes to the charity itself? And, how much goes elsewhere?

The Better Business Bureau warns you not to be intimidated by a professional fund raiser's goading or sympathetic appeal. They may ask you 'Don't you want to support our troops?' or 'Don't you want to help blind children?' but, if you want to really affect the outcome of these appeals, you should go directly to the source.

This way you can be assured you'll be supporting the cause rather than the caller.

Contact the BBB at 419-531-3116 or at 1-800-743-4222.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly