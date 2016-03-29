BBB: Supporting the cause vs. supporting the caller

The Attorney General of Michigan has issued an alert stating that telemarketers are benefiting more from your donations than the charities they represent.

On average, 33 cents of every dollar you donate goes into the pockets of professional fundraisers. Some callers even take 85 - 90 cents of the dollar.

If this is not your intention, to pad the pockets of the people fundraising, then here are questions you can pose while you are on the line:

Do you work directly for the charity or for the company hired to raise money for the charity? How much of each dollar donated goes to the charity itself? And, how much goes elsewhere?

The Better Business Bureau warns you not to be intimidated by a professional fund raiser's goading or sympathetic appeal. They may ask you 'Don't you want to support our troops?' or 'Don't you want to help blind children?' but, if you want to really affect the outcome of these appeals, you should go directly to the source.

This way you can be assured you'll be supporting the cause rather than the caller.

Contact the BBB at 419-531-3116 or at 1-800-743-4222.

