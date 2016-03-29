U.S. Marshals arrest Toledo rape suspect

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested 20-year-old rape suspect Tanbir Singh.

According to Lucas County Court records, Singh was recently named as the suspect of a rape that occurred Sept. 12, 2015 and the case was turned over to the Marshals Task Force in Toledo.

Once it was determined that Singh was possibly living in the Twinsburg area, members of the task force in Cleveland and Painesville began investigating leads.

Within a day of the task force receiving the case, Singh was taken into custody at a residence in the 2000 block of Meadowood Blvd. in Twinsburg.

“Perpetrators of crimes like this cannot run and hide from their charges. We will work with our state and local partners to bring the fugitive to justice, and safety to all communities that fall under our jurisdiction," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

The Lucas County Sheriff plans to pick up Singh from Summit County Wednesday.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

They may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and the tip to TIP411 (847411), or they can send a web tip here. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

