Impact with Hope says donations are dwindling for Flint

Impact with Hope, formerly ISOH/IMPACT reports the warehouse in Flint, MI is getting low on donated supplies.

Flint has been dependent upon bottled water after discovering their water source, the Flint River, was contaminated with lead.

Staff have made four trips to the city in the past two weeks.

Bottled water, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and pre-made baby formula are all in need of restocking.

Impact with Hope also is calling for trucking companies willing to donate their services to transport the much needed supplies to the residents.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.