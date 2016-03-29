Man facing rape charges in Toledo commits suicide in Colorado ja - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man facing rape charges in Toledo commits suicide in Colorado jail

David Lee Skelly's booking photo. (Source: Westminster Police Department) David Lee Skelly's booking photo. (Source: Westminster Police Department)
(WTOL) -

A man waiting to be extradited to Toledo, where he faces charges of rape, aggravated robbery and domestic violence, has committed suicide.  

David Skelly, 40, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Westminster, Colorado back in February, after being on the run from Toledo police since 2001. 

Skelly was being held on a $1 million bond at Adams County Jail. He was to be extradited to Ohio after answering to charges in Colorado. 

On Sunday, Skelly was found in his cell unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by the sheriff's office staff and an ambulance crew.   

