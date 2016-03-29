Barricade situation in Adrian ends several hours later, suspect in custody

Police say the situation was made more difficult because of the location in a large commercial area. (Source: WTOL)

After several hours of negotiating, law enforcement officers in Adrian entered the laundromat in which a man had barricaded himself, and took him into custody.

Police say a call came in just before 10 a.m. of a gunman in the area.

Police say the call came from the Maple Village Apartments. A gunman, who is yet to be identified, then reportedly ran from the apartments and barricaded himself inside the Super Laundromat on Winter Street.

Multiple law enforcement teams surrounded the building and all civilians were evacuated. Police believed the suspect to be suicidal and not homicidal.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect over the phone with the help of family members, however, they did briefly lose contact with suspect for a period of time.

Two flash bangs were used before police went in. They say the suspect was found unresponsive, but still breathing. It is believed he ingested narcotics, the type is still unclear. He is now in custody.

Police say they are relieved that a peaceful resolution was made. Although the suspect will require medical attention, he is expected to recover.

"No shots fired, everything took a peaceful resolution, we were able to use patience and a lot of communication skills to speak with him. Eventually we believe that the narcotics that he ingested caused him to pass out, which is how we found him in the back of the laundromat laying on the ground, and then our units were able to go inside, make contact with him and take him into custody," said Lt. Tony Cuevas, Michigan State Police.

The suspect is already facing charges of felony possession of a firearm and carrying with unlawful intent. More charges are possible.

Police say this kind of a scene was not ideal because it was large and in the middle of a commercial area, making it a little more difficult.

As a precaution the people at the Lenawee County Human Services building were asked to stay inside during the barricade.

Students at Michener Elementary in Adrian were also transported to Adrian High School after the reports of a gunman in the area came in. All the school buildings were placed in “secure mode."

