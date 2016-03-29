Single-car crash on SR 25 slowed morning traffic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Single-car crash on SR 25 slowed morning traffic

An accident on the AW Trail near Western slowed traffic Tuesday morning. (Source; WTOL) An accident on the AW Trail near Western slowed traffic Tuesday morning. (Source; WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police were on the scene of a single-car crash on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Western Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.

A woman ran into a construction barrel, slowing traffic in the area.

She was taken to St. Charles Hospital as a precaution.

Investigations are ongoing.

WTOL will update this story with new information.

