Lourdes University to hold job fair

By Tegan Wilkinson, Producer
Lourdes University will hold a career fair on Friday, April 1.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Franciscan Center on campus.

Nearly 100 companies will attend the Collegiate Employ-Net Career and Internship Fair.

Collegiate Employ-Net is a group of 20 colleges and universities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Lourdes is asking for job seekers to bring multiple copies of their resume and to dress in professional attire.

The fair is aims for job seekers with certificates, associate or bachelor degrees.

Individuals will be able to network with professionals and learn more about employment and open positions at these organizations.

There is no cost to attend.

