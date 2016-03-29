Elderly woman in critical condition after being beaten in her home

An elderly woman landed in the hospital after being severely beaten inside her home in north Toledo.

Police say the call same in Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the residence in the 300 block of Amber Court, they found 69-year-old Carol Deshetler in pretty bad shape.

"When we got there she had been beaten around her head area. We took her straight to the hospital," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "Anytime that we have an older person assaulted like this, or even a young child, these are crimes we take very seriously."

Police say Deshetler's lives with her nephew who found her and another woman. The nephew was questioned by police then released.

"Anytime something happens to an older person, even out here on the police department, it just makes us as a community even more angry that somebody would go after someone that is defenseless like this," said Heffernan.

Police searched the home for evidence, but say they found no signs of forced entry and nothing was stolen. Police are still working to find a motive.

Deshetler suffered severe facial injuries and remains in critical condition at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.