Road closes in west Toledo through July

The City of Toledo will be closing Woodley Road between Sylvania Avenue and Central Avenue through July 26 while work is being done on the bridge that sits above I-475.

Woodley Road is necessary to close while repairs are being made to the infrastructure.

A suggested detour from the City of Toledo is to take Talmadge Road instead.

Drive safely!

WTOL will update this story with any new information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.