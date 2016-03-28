Rossford Police yield 37 arrests in March alone

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

It’s been a busy month for Rossford Police; the first three weeks of March yielded 37 arrests.

The arrests range from drug charges to domestic violence, which police say are up, as well as OVI arrests.

While they don't want to have this many arrests in such a short time period, Chief Glenn Goss says it definitely shows their department is working hard to keep the community safe.

"When they're out there, they're working, they're doing their job, and they're enforcing the law and keeping the community safe, and that's what we're here for, and I think it definitely shows in their statistics and their reports,” said Goss.

Rossford police say warmer weather also plays a role, as more people get outside.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.