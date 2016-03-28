Toledo City Council to decide on trash tax increase Tuesday

People living in Toledo could see a hike in their trash fee in just a few days.

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council will vote on the proposed increase, which comes as a part of the Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson’s 2016 budget.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson had originally proposed a fee that would have increased the cost to $15 for regular customers, and $8.50 for homestead. But now, the cost has been lowered to $11.50 for regular customers, and $6.50 for homestead.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson has said the increase is to help cover the cost of operations at the landfill.

“It’s really a fee that is charged for us having to dump at our, even though it's ours, but at the landfill,” said Hicks-Hudson.

If passed, the increased fee would take effect in just a few days, on April 1.

Along with the trash fee vote, city council will be attempting to pass the 2016 budget Tuesday.

WTOL 11 will have the latest on both votes Tuesday.

