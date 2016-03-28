Toledo City Council to decide on trash tax increase Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo City Council to decide on trash tax increase Tuesday

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

People living in Toledo could see a hike in their trash fee in just a few days. 

On Tuesday, Toledo City Council will vote on the proposed increase, which comes as a part of the Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson’s 2016 budget. 

Mayor Hicks-Hudson had originally proposed a fee that would have increased the cost to $15 for regular customers, and $8.50 for homestead. But now, the cost has been lowered to $11.50 for regular customers, and $6.50 for homestead. 

Mayor Hicks-Hudson has said the increase is to help cover the cost of operations at the landfill.

“It’s really a fee that is charged for us having to dump at our, even though it's ours, but at the landfill,” said Hicks-Hudson.  

If passed, the increased fee would take effect in just a few days, on April 1. 

Along with the trash fee vote, city council will be attempting to pass the 2016 budget Tuesday.  

WTOL 11 will have the latest on both votes Tuesday.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly