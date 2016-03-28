ProMedica unveils new art work at Sylvania Health and Wellness Center

On Monday, ProMedica unveiled a new work of art at its Sylvania Health and Wellness Center.

The custom glass piece named "Volo," meaning "in flight" or "uplift," invites viewers to explore their own personal journey of health and wellness through art.

It was designed by ProMedica's corporate director of visual communication and branding and brought to life by the Toledo Museum of Art.

"The piece is really a way for the museum and ProMedica to work together in the initiative of visual literacy. How to obtain meaning from the things around us that are just everyday things," said Colleen O'Connor, TMA.

Research shows elements of art and nature can ease patient stress, reduce anxiety and increase pain tolerance.

