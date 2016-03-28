Actions of Ohio gun store owner prevents possible shooting

An Ohio gun store owner is being praised for his actions in preventing a possible shooting.

It all happened in Athens, Ohio. John Downs says he refused to service former Ohio University hockey player James Howard because he sensed something wasn't right.

"I just said, 'you know what bud, I have a really bad feeling about this. I just can't sell you the gun,'" said Downs.

He says Howard was angry when he left the store. Then, when he returned an hour or so later, Downs says he turned off the open sign, locked the door, called 911, and hid his customers in the back room.

"We loaded three guns up and hopefully he didn't try to come through the door, thank you Lord," said Downs.

Deputies say they arrested Howard at a nearby Walmart, where he was trying to buy survival gear and loads of ammunition.

"He had a enormous amount of ammunition he was going to purchase, shotgun shells and 22 caliber rifle ammunition," said Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North.

The Sheriff says students and staff lives may have been at risk since Howard already had purchased a gun at an Athens store.

"From what I know of the circumstances, I believe he did prevent a mass shooting that was probably going to occur at OU in Athens," said North.

Now, fellow workers, customers and law enforcement officers are applauding Downs for his courageous and quick thinking.

"You know everybody wants more background checks. That is not what we really need to do. We need to enforce the law we already have on," said Charlie Hopkins, Downs Bait and Gins employee.

The Ohio University Police Chief says they were working on a campus alert Monday when they learned Howard had been captured.

Howard is being held on a $100,000 bond on burglary and weapons charges.