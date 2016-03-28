18-year-old senator impersonator takes plea deal

The 18-year-old man who impersonated a senator and delivered a speech at a Wyandot County high school back in December has taken a plea deal.

Izaha Akins of Marion, Ohio had told the school that he had been appointed by the State Senate to replace State Senator David Burke. A month later, when Senator Burke showed up, Akins was arrested and charged with Telecommunications fraud, a fifth degree felony, and impersonating a peace officer, a third degree felony.

Akins was released on bond on his own reconnaissance, but was told to not leave the state.

Then, earlier this month, Akins was put back jail for violating that court order when he went to Washington D.C. for the National Model U.S. Congress conference.

On Monday, Akins plead guilty to a single count of impersonating a peace office. In return for his guilty plea, the court dropped the charge of Telecommunications Fraud.

A sentencing date has not yet been made. Akins faces 9 to 36 months in prison and could be fined up to $10,000.

Stay with WTOL 11 of the latest in this case.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.