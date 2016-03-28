Family of Kalamazoo shooting survivor speaks out

It's been more than a month since a series of shootings took six lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Now, the family of one of the survivors is speaking out.

Tiana Carruthers was allegedly the first person to be shot by Uber driver Jason Brian Dalton. She took four bullets while protecting several children who were with her at the time. She is now being called a hero.

"Everybody calling her a hero, we appreciate it a lot, because in my life she's a hero to me," said Antasia Fareed, Tiana's sister.

On Friday, more than $17,000 was raised at a benefit concert to help with her recovery.

"She wants to actually do more than they want her to do, but that's because she's very motivated," said Fareed.

Carruthers is one of only two people who survived the shooting spree.

Copyright 2016 CNN. All rights reserved.