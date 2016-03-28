Marathon ranked number 1 on Forbes 'America's Best Employers' list

Marathon Petroleum out of Findlay, Ohio tops the list of Forbes "America's Best Employers."

The list ranks 500 of the best employers in America, with Marathon coming out on top at number one, beating out companies like Google and Facebook.

Others out of Ohio include The Ohio State University (53), Huntington (121), Owens Corning (138), and First Energy (163).

Notable on the list is Ford Motors (69) ranking compared to General Motors (441).

Check out the full list here.

