WATCH LIVE: Newly hatched eaglets in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOL) -

Eagles "President" and "First Lady" have been nestled into a most patriotic spot in Washington, D.C.'s National Arboretum and are on camera.

The pair is the first to set up a nest in the U.S.'s National Capital since 1947, having arrived in 2014.

This year, little eaglets hatched, DC2 at 8:27 a.m. March 18 and DC3 at 3 p.m. on March 20 - two days later:

Two high definition video cameras have been mounted to watch over the nest. Viewers can see the mother feeding the birds and also witness the young eagles' development.

Watch the eagles here.

There is a warning on the website that states:

This is a wild eagle nest and anything can happen. While we hope that two healthy juvenile eagles will end up fledging from the nest this summer, things like sibling rivalry, predators, and natural disaster can affect this eagle family and may be difficult to watch.

The cameras were set up after "First Lady" successfully raised one eaglet in 2015.

The National Arboretum paired up with a non-profit American Eagle Foundation and installed two high definition cameras from the top of the high Tulip Poplar tree where the nest sits.

The cameras are powered by Alfred State College, SUNY College of Technology's large mobile solar array which was partially funded by the Department of Energy and Environment.

If you have specific questions while you are viewing, you can email mods@eagles.org.

