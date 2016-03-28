Toledo company learns first-hand the power of an AED

A heart attack is nothing to mess around with. One west Toledo company says it has proof a simple investment could mean the difference between life and death.

Back on March 11, Tommy Dipman suffered a heart attack while at work at Doral Steel, Inc. on Coining Drive in west Toledo.

A co-worker found him unconscious in the bed of his semi-truck and alerted others using the company’s Code Blue Response, a paging system installed in the building.

The other members of that team came to Dipman’s aid. The group used the company’s Automatic External Defibrillator to keep Dipman alive until help arrived.

Dipman doesn’t remember much.

“Just a little lightheadedness and just that quick, I don’t remember anything until I woke up in the squad,” Dipman said, during a ceremony Monday at his workplace.

Dipman says it was a paramedic who informed him that the co-workers saved his life.

“It was something that never happened to me before, and you don’t have time to think,” said Joe Kromenacker, a co-worker who initially found Dipman.

AED’s cost several hundred to a few thousand dollars. Dipman’s family is thankful that Doral Steel invested in the machine.

“He wouldn’t be here if they didn’t invest in this AED,” said Tina Dipman, Dipman’s wife of seven years.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says it’s critical other companies purchase AED’s because seconds count in cardiac situations.

“Don’t wait for help, be the help,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

