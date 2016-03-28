Bodies of 2 people found in Grand Rapids home identified

Authorities have identified the 60-year-old man and 65-year-old woman found dead inside a western Michigan home.

Grand Rapids police said Monday that the victims were Diana DeYoung and Roberto Alfaro. Investigators who found them Friday say both had been shot and a gun was found at the scene.

Police said the causes of death will be announced after autopsies are completed.

