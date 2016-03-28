Police: Girl, 3, killed when man opens fire in Detroit home

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot when a man forced his way into a Detroit home and opened fire.

Police say two men related to the girl also were hurt in the shooting early Sunday on the city's west side. A 39-year-old man is in critical condition and a 26-year-old is in stable condition.

Detroit police Sgt. Michael Woody tells reporters the suspect ran out of the house and into a white or gray Mercury Grand Marquis. He says he didn't know a motive for the shootings.

Woody says police also apprehended a man in the home on unrelated traffic warrants.

