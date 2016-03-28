Inmate convicted of murder escapes from Ohio prison

State prison officials have confirmed that an inmate convicted in 2003 of killing a woman in Cleveland has escaped from a southeast Ohio prison.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction had said earlier Monday that 58-year-old John Modie was missing in a late Sunday night count of inmates at the Hocking Unit of the Southeastern Correctional Complex in Nelsonville.

Prison officials say they're working with local law enforcement agencies and the State Highway patrol in the search for Modie, who is considered dangerous.

Modie was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

Authorities say Modie is serving 18 years to life for murder, robbery and escape convictions.

