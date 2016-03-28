2 men in hospital following drive-by shooting in north Toledo

TPD looks into the possibility of multiple shooters involved in an overnight incident in at Detroit and Phillips Aves. (Source: WTOL)

Police tape off the scene where a shooting left several shell casings in north Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Police report two men were in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in north Toledo overnight.

More than a dozen shell casings were found at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Phillips Avenue.

The shootings happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Eric Wright Junior and Larry Spearman were shot multiple times.

Both are expected to recover.

No other injuries have been reported and no suspects have been named.

Police believe it's possible there were multiple shooters involved.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

