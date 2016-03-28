Crash kills 18-year-old on I-280 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash kills 18-year-old on I-280

Jasmine Tingley, 18 (Source: Brianna Curns) Jasmine Tingley, 18 (Source: Brianna Curns)
Jasmine Tingley, 18 (Source: Brianna Curns) Jasmine Tingley, 18 (Source: Brianna Curns)
Jasmine Tingley, 18 (Source: Brianna Curns) Jasmine Tingley, 18 (Source: Brianna Curns)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

The Oregon Police Division reported a single-car crash involving an 18 and 19-year-old on I-280 near Curtice Road.

Jasmine Tingley was driving southbound on the interstate when she lost control of her vehicle and smashed into a guardrail around 12:15 a.m.

Her passenger, Ruby Avalos, 19, of Bradner, was riding in the back seat at the time.

Avalos was transported to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Tingley, 18, of Toledo, had to be extricated from the car by Oregon Fire Department.

She was also transferred to St. Vincent Mercy Medical for her injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Oregon police say Tingley  was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Severe weather is considered a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly