Crash kills 18-year-old on I-280

The Oregon Police Division reported a single-car crash involving an 18 and 19-year-old on I-280 near Curtice Road.

Jasmine Tingley was driving southbound on the interstate when she lost control of her vehicle and smashed into a guardrail around 12:15 a.m.

Her passenger, Ruby Avalos, 19, of Bradner, was riding in the back seat at the time.

Avalos was transported to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Tingley, 18, of Toledo, had to be extricated from the car by Oregon Fire Department.

She was also transferred to St. Vincent Mercy Medical for her injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Oregon police say Tingley was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Severe weather is considered a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.