Tanker truck crashed into car, shut down turnpike in Fulton Co.

(Source: Carey Monk) (Source: Carey Monk)
(Source: Denise Kleck Loeffler?) (Source: Denise Kleck Loeffler?)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

An accident closed down both lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County near mile marker 43 after an injury accident just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to State Patrol the accident happened on the eastbound lane at mile post 42 about 100 yards west of the Fulton County Road 6-2 overpass.

Five people were taken by ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center and one person was airlifted to Toledo Hospital after a collision involving a tanker truck and a car.

Police report the tanker truck struck the rear of a slower moving car when it failed to yield behind it.

Three other cars were involved.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The Ohio Turnpike announced all lanes reopened in that area around 8:30 p.m.

