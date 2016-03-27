Tanker truck crashed into car, shut down turnpike in Fulton Co.

An accident closed down both lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County near mile marker 43 after an injury accident just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to State Patrol the accident happened on the eastbound lane at mile post 42 about 100 yards west of the Fulton County Road 6-2 overpass.

Five people were taken by ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center and one person was airlifted to Toledo Hospital after a collision involving a tanker truck and a car.

Police report the tanker truck struck the rear of a slower moving car when it failed to yield behind it.

Three other cars were involved.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The Ohio Turnpike announced all lanes reopened in that area around 8:30 p.m.

