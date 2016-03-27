Teen taken to hospital after Toledo shooting

A teenager was shot while sitting on the porch of his home in the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Toledo Police say two 16-year-olds were sitting on the porch when shots rang out.

Only one of the teens was hit.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m.

