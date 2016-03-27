Iraq veteran knew woman who stole his service dog

Iraq War vet Matthew Stillion and his service dog Jezebel, who were reunited this weekend. (Sourc: WTOL)

Iraq war veteran Matthew Stillion of Delta has been re-united with his service dog Jezebel.

It's been a heartbreaking week for him.

Jezzy was stolen and later turned up in the Northeast Ohio city of Alliance.

Matthew has PTSD-post traumatic stress disorder.

Jezzy is there to help him cope with flashbacks from his horrible war experiences.

"Some nightmares from stuff that happened, stuff I had seen. I was hit by mortar rounds," said Matthew.

Matthew came home from a doctor's appointment on March 18th and found his apartment door in Delta kicked in.

Jezzy was missing.

Matthew was devastated, filed a police report and relapsed into depression.

"She was helping me get through the night, waking me up and everything like that. With her gone, it put me back into that depression before I received her," said Matthew.

Then last Friday, Matthew got a phone call from Andrea Sindledecker saying she had stolen Jezzy and was in Alliance.

Matthew and his wife had met Ms. Sindledecker and her husband, a veteran, at a Wounded Warriors convention.

She had been living with the Stillions in Delta but was booted out for reasons Matthew won't discuss.

That's when Jezzy disappeared.

"Nice guy gets burned. I was trying to help out some fellow veterans. Being the nice family my wife and I are, we turn around and get burned," said Matthew.

Ms. Sindledecker has been charged in Alliance with receiving stolen property and obstruction after trying to hide Jezzy from police.

"It makes me irritated, trying to help out fellow brothers and sisters. This is how I get treated," said Matthew.

But irritation has been replaced by happiness.

Jezzy is back home with Matthew in Delta.

