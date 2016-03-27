SKYWARN keeps eyes on the sky in search of dangerous weather

The Lucas County SKYWARN held spotter training at St. Luke's hospital in Maumee this weekend.

As winter draws to a close, we come into peak season for severe weather.

Unfortunately, like most things, we don't really pay attention until things get bad.

"You find during the calmer seasons there's less interest. When there's a storm that does some damage, then people realize it's more important to look at the weather and see what's going on and be able to report it in a timely manner," said Brent Stover, SKYWARN District Emergency Coordinator.

The SKYWARN training class is designed to help people better recognize signs of severe weather and take appropriate action in reporting it.

"The more eyes you have on the storms, looking at the different cloud formations, you can give Cleveland a heads up. A lot of time their radar looks a little high, they don't see a lot of weather closer to the ground so that helps them out too,” said amateur radio operator, Mike "WA8SYD".

This used to be a job almost solely for radio amateurs, who have long been a part of this effort and recognize the importance.

"Our major purpose for existence is public service. So public service is a way that radio amateurs give back," said Mike.

But technology of our time has caught up, putting the ability to quickly pass information right in the palm of our hands.

Still, you need to know what you're looking at.

That's where SKYWARN comes in.

"If you're home you can report what you're seeing from home. If you're out driving around you're going to know where the safe place is in that storm and you can report back to the National Weather Service what you are seeing," said SKYWARN coordinator, Steve Ashenfelter.

In a sense, this type of knowledge acts as an insurance policy.

When the unexpected happens, it’s nice to know you have it.

