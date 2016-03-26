Kids and church come out ahead at Easter egg drop

You've heard of an Easter egg hunt?

But how about an Easter egg d rop?

Saturday night, there was one at the Church on Strayer Road in Maumee.

Thousands of kids and their parents watched a helicopter d rop thousands of plastic Easter eggs onto a field.

The kids, all twelve and under, were ready to stampede onto the field for the goodies once the chopper safely departed.

"I think it's awesome? It's like raining candy," shouted Megan Nelson.

The eggs were filled with candy, toys and even cash prizes.

One hundred twenty five thousand eggs will be scooped up this weekend at church campuses in Maumee, Fremont and Northwood.

"It takes quite a bit of planning. Just to get the logistics of it. How the field is going to be marked off, how to separate the ages. It all comes together pretty quickly," said Melody Bradley of the Church on Strayer Road.

The eggs disappear as quickly as they're d ropped.

The field is clean within five minutes.

Some kids have their own strategy for this hunt.

"Stay focused and don't let nobody push you around," said Chris McWilliams.

Randy Still has another idea.

"Go toward the middle and all the way to the end," said Randy.

The hunt is all about having fun.

But it's also a chance for the church to recruit new members during the Easter season.

"We always do. We always have people who come and then become part of the church and that's one of the reasons we continue to do it," said Pastor Tony Scott.

And 125,000 ways to connect with the community and celebrate Easter together.

