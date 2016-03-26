Kids and church come out ahead at Easter egg drop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kids and church come out ahead at Easter egg drop

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
. -

You've heard of an Easter egg hunt?

But how about an Easter egg drop?

Saturday night, there was one at the Church on Strayer Road in Maumee.

Thousands of kids and their parents watched a helicopter drop thousands of plastic Easter eggs onto a field.

The kids, all twelve and under, were ready to stampede onto the field for the goodies once the chopper safely departed.

"I think it's awesome? It's like raining candy," shouted Megan Nelson.

The eggs were filled with candy, toys and even cash prizes.

One hundred twenty five thousand eggs will be scooped up this weekend at church campuses in Maumee, Fremont and Northwood.

"It takes quite a bit of planning. Just to get the logistics of it. How the field is going to be marked off, how to separate the ages. It all comes together pretty quickly," said Melody Bradley of the Church on Strayer Road.

The eggs disappear as quickly as they're dropped.

The field is clean within five minutes.

Some kids have their own strategy for this hunt.

"Stay focused and don't let nobody push you around," said Chris McWilliams.

Randy Still has another idea.

"Go toward the middle and all the way to the end," said Randy.

The hunt is all about having fun.

But it's also a chance for the church to recruit new members during the Easter season.

"We always do. We always have people who come and then become part of the church and that's one of the reasons we continue to do it," said Pastor Tony Scott.

And 125,000 ways to connect with the community and celebrate Easter together.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly