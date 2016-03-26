Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - March 27, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry talks to Dr. Marc Simon, Department of Political Science professor at Bowling Green State University on the psychology of terror and the potential impacts of trying to "wipe out" ISIS.

Then, UT's associate professor of Educational Psychology, Dr. Lisa Kovach breaks down bullying in the 21st century - the obstacles, stereotypes and warning signs and also, why it's so hard to get parents on board.

In the last segment, it's all about health as Glass City Marathon Race Director Clint McCormick and Dr. Burton Rogers of Mercy Health Sports Medicine Program discuss their goals of getting information to the public and getting the public up and moving. The Glass City Marathon is April 24!

