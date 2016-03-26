Toledo murder-suspect arrested in Phoenix, AZ without incident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo murder-suspect arrested in Phoenix, AZ without incident

Charles Walker, 26, was wanted in connection to the double-homicide of K'lib Papa and Devin Melmen who were shot in a parked car on W. Sylvania near Dewey, Aug. 2015. (Source: WTOL) Charles Walker, 26, was wanted in connection to the double-homicide of K'lib Papa and Devin Melmen who were shot in a parked car on W. Sylvania near Dewey, Aug. 2015. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo's most wanted fugitive was finally captured in Phoenix, Arizona Friday. 

Charles Walker, 26, is the suspect of a double-homicide from last August.   

TPD worked with U.S. Marshals to make the arrest. Walker had been on the run ever since K'lib Papa, 19, and Devin Melmen, 19, were found fatally shot execution-style in a parked car at 138 W. Sylvania Avenue. 

“Ever since this homicide occurred in August, we've been hot on the trail of Mr. Walker,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

He says it took several months, but police finally received information last week leading them to Walker's whereabouts in Arizona. 

“It was passed on to U.S. Marshals who did an excellent job at coordinating with the local jurisdictions down there,” said Heffernan. 

Walker was arrested outside his Phoenix apartment last Friday. Heffernan says his capture should send a message to other criminals.

“I think what this says is ‘you can run and you can hide, but eventually we're going to find you,’” said Heffernan.  

Walker will now be extradited from a Phoenix jail back to Toledo where he'll face charges for two homicides.  

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Walker is a career criminal with an extensive criminal history involving weapons, assault and battery, drugs and stalking.

