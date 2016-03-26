Maumee woman dies in crash with semi

The Maumee Police Department reported an injury crash that ended with a woman losing her life on Friday.

The crash was between a car driven by Elliot Struble, 20, of Maumee and a semi truck driven by Eshtar Salman, 37, from Dearborn Heights, MI.

This happened on Friday, March 25, around 3 p.m. on US 24 near the I-475 interchange.

After the impact, Struble was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Salman did not suffer injuries from the crash.

Investigations are ongoing.

