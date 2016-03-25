Woman dies in Sandusky County accident

A woman is dead after her car went off the road in Sandusky County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Violet Schieferstein, of Garfield Heights was driving on County Road 141 in Rice Township around 6:20 p.m. when she lost control of her car.

Troopers say Ms. Schieferstein failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the side of the road and went into a ditch.

Mrs. Schieferstein was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say it appears she was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol does not seem to have played a role in the accident.

