Maumee church prepares for mega Easter Egg Drop

Thousands of kids are expected to show up for the Church on Strayer's big Easter Egg Drop this weekend. But Friday was all about last minute preparation.

Volunteers spent the afternoon putting up orange fences at over three of the church's campuses.

But this is no ordinary hunt. A helicopter will first fly over the church and drop the plastic eggs. Then kids will be able to run out and pick up some of thousands of eggs filled with candy and toys.

Organizers say make sure you're dressed appropriately!

“You want to make sure you come out with old shoes, or mud boots, rain boots, it's like anything you don't like getting muddy. With all the rain that we had yesterday, the middle of the field will be very muddy, so nothing too nice,” said Melony Bradley, The Church on Strayer.

The event is free for everyone 12 and under.

The Egg Drop will be held Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and then again Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

