Veteran reunited with stolen service dog, woman arrested

Veteran Matthew Stillion and his dog Jezebel, who were reunited after the dog was stolen on March 18 (Source: Alliance Police Dept.)

A veteran from Delta and his service dog Jezebel are together again after the pitbull was stolen from the man's home last week.

On Friday, police arrested the woman who was found with the dog.

Police in Delta say that on March 18, Matthew Stillion flagged down an officer after he arrived home to find his front door was open.

When police searched the home they found no forced entry, but did discover that Mr. Stillion’s dog was missing.

An investigation led police to Andrea Sindledecker, of Alliance, an acquaintance of Mr. Stillion.

On Friday, Ms. Sindledecker, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after she was found trying to hide the stolen dog, which landed her an additional charge of obstruction.

Ms. Sindledecker was also found with drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Stillion was given the dog to help with his PTSD.

Police are not sure if Ms. Sindledecker stole the dog herself.

