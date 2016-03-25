Donors feel good about themselves because blood drives save live - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Donors feel good about themselves because blood drives save lives

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Northwest Ohio’s blood supply was re-stocked on Friday thanks to a Community Track Eleven blood drive at Maumee United Methodist Church.

The American Red Cross reached their goal of collecting 125 pints of blood.

“I haven’t given blood in a long time and I was here doing some work at the church and thought I might as well try it,” said Karen Miley.

There’s always a need for blood.

Every day, three hundred pints are necessary in our area for patients in 24 hospitals.

“Well, I was off work today and I thought on Good Friday it would be a good thing to donate a pint of blood,” said Jeff Roth.

Joshua Lane got into the spirit too.

“I want to help. I love to help and figured what better way than to donate,” said Mr. Lane.

A donation of O negative blood is appreciated at any drive.

Only seven percent of the population is O negative.

Currently, there’s a shortage of this universal blood-type after hundreds of drives were canceled on the East Coast because of severe winter weather.

First time donors are appreciated and need to be reminded that giving blood is painless.

“The big reason why people don’t is because of the needle. But really you just pinch the inside of your arm, that’s about what you feel,” said Diane Smith of the American Red Cross.

And you’ll feel good doing it because your one pint of blood can save three lives.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved
  
   

 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly