Donors feel good about themselves because blood drives save lives

Northwest Ohio’s blood supply was re-stocked on Friday thanks to a Community Track Eleven blood drive at Maumee United Methodist Church.

The American Red Cross reached their goal of collecting 125 pints of blood.

“I haven’t given blood in a long time and I was here doing some work at the church and thought I might as well try it,” said Karen Miley.

There’s always a need for blood.

Every day, three hundred pints are necessary in our area for patients in 24 hospitals.

“Well, I was off work today and I thought on Good Friday it would be a good thing to donate a pint of blood,” said Jeff Roth.

Joshua Lane got into the spirit too.

“I want to help. I love to help and figured what better way than to donate,” said Mr. Lane.

A donation of O negative blood is appreciated at any drive.

Only seven percent of the population is O negative.

Currently, there’s a shortage of this universal blood-type after hundreds of drives were canceled on the East Coast because of severe winter weather.

First time donors are appreciated and need to be reminded that giving blood is painless.

“The big reason why people don’t is because of the needle. But really you just pinch the inside of your arm, that’s about what you feel,” said Diane Smith of the American Red Cross.

And you’ll feel good doing it because your one pint of blood can save three lives.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved







