Findlay paints water tower to honor veterans

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay is known as the Flag City. And they fly the Red, White and Blue as often as possible.

Now a prominent feature on the north side of town will get the stars and stripes treatment.

Every 15 years or so, the water towers get a fresh coat of paint to help prevent rust. This time around, the City of Findlay decided to utilize the up coming paint job to honor local military veterans. 

The north water tower is a prominent fixture for those entering Findlay along Route 99, and can be seen from I-75.

The new paint scheme will feature red and white support beams, a blue tower and message reading "Findlay Salutes Veterans.”

The design was approved by the Findlay Veterans Council and is being funded from the city's water fund.

Officials hope the new paint will instill patriotic pride for drivers and residents.

“We just want people to make sure that they understand that our freedom is not free. And we want to thank and recognize those individuals who sacrificed a lot for us to be able to live in such a beautiful community,” said Mayor Lydia Mihalik.  

Painting is slated to begin next week and should be completed by mid-June.  

