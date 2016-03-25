Popular BG bookstore closes, after nearly 60 years of service

A popular book store in Bowling Green has closed its doors, leaving many students disappointed.

"I'm a little upset about it, because I kind of liked it because they had books that this store didn't have,” said Callie Nicholson, a BGSU Student.



To some, it comes as a shock, a store just off of Bowling Green State University's campus closing, after nearly 60 years.

Many students say they went there for a variety of things, not just books.



“They had like, a lot of spirit wear, that was cheaper, so you could go there and get that, you could also get school supplies for a discounted rate,” said Nicholson.



One student who spoke with WTOL said he was caught off guard that the store was closed. He came here to sell back some books, and couldn't get in.



“I come here in between each semester, so I'm pretty harsh about it, thought I was going to be able to sell my books back, but I guess I won't be able to now,” said Dajon Carouthers, a BGSU Student.



The store will be having a close out sale sometime in the near future.

