Popular Toledo 'Barcade' set to open it's second location

A popular, retro hangout will be expanding to a second location in Rossford.

Reset, Toledo's first "Barcade" will open its 2nd location on Crossroad Parkway. The owners of Bar 145 and Reset will be moving into this location in Rossford this Summer. And they will be expanding this location in hopes of transforming it into an entertainment destination.

Reset Toledo has been open since November adjacent to Bar 145 in West Toledo. The success of the barcade comes from its retro atmosphere where an open tab ensures unlimited free play from classic arcade cabinets.

The new location will move into the space previously occupied by Flame Asian Tapas.

They will also be expanding outdoors, building a 30 foot tiki bar called Spike's Beach Bar with corn hole and 5 sand volleyball courts.

The kitchen will serve Cameo Pizza, a staple of the Sandusky area and Put-in-Bay, with delivery and take out.

The multifaceted business will offer something for everyone, and will hopefully help create more growth in the area.



“So, if you don't like Reset, you might like the tiki bar. If you don't like the tiki bar, you have the sand volleyball. If you don't like the sand volleyball, you have Cameo's pizza. So it's really targeting a huge demographic and genre, and making it a great destination spot,” said Jeremy Fitzgerald, Co-owner of Bar 145/Reset.

Jeremy tells WTOL they also have a future plan to open either another restaurant, or another Bar 145 location in this area as well.

