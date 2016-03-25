Men arrested after breaking into woman's Frenchtown Twp. home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Men arrested after breaking into woman's Frenchtown Twp. home

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) -

Two men were arrested in Monroe County on Friday afternoon after police say they forcefully broke into a woman’s home early on Friday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, just after 5:30 a.m., a woman and her two small children were at home when two men kicked down the front door of the home on Mimi St. in Frenchtown Twp.

According to police, one of the suspects had a handgun and wanted to speak to another resident of the home who was not home at the time.

When the suspects found out the person they were looking for was not there they fled the scene.

The woman was able to identify both of the suspects.

At 3 p.m. on Friday, detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, acting on leads, searched a home on Kingsbrooke Dr. where they found the suspects, a 20-year-old and 27-year-old men.

The men were taken into custody and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police also found stolen firearms narcotics at the Kingsbrooke address.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.

