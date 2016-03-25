Islamic Center of Greater Toledo prays for peace in Belgium - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Islamic Center of Greater Toledo prays for peace in Belgium

By Dick Berry, Reporter
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo prayed for peace once again this week.

In recent months they’ve prayed for terrorist victims in Paris, San Bernadino and now Brussels. 

They’re condemning what they call the 'abhorrent attacks' in the European city by ISIS. And want all to know Muslims stand united with the people of Belgium and their loved ones.

“We Muslims have nothing to do with that. These things are considered against the teachings of Islam. And those people who did it, the prophet said they are not of us,” said Imam Talal Eid, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

They now pray for the families of those killed and the recovery of those wounded.

Worshipers believe the international community needs to declare war against terrorism. But they also think the power of prayer can make a difference.

“You put a drop of water in the ocean hoping that it will change. This is my prayer,” said Imam Eid.

More prayers will be offered here Easter Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

People of all denominations are encouraged to attend.   

