Alabama man who overdosed at Ohio hospital sent to prison

An Alabama man who overdosed on heroin in a Cincinnati children's hospital room, where his wife also overdosed but died, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Wesley Landers, of Trinity, was sentenced Thursday in Cincinnati after pleading guilty earlier this week to heroin possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say he and Mary Ann Landers were found unconscious Jan. 7 at the hospital, where their 7-month-old daughter had successfully undergone surgery for a congenital throat problem. Court documents say he had a heroin syringe in his arm and a loaded .22-caliber handgun in his pocket.

WCPO-TV reports that Landers told a judge he made bad decisions. Landers' attorney didn't return a message seeking comment.

WCPO also reports the couple's two girls are being cared for by relatives.

