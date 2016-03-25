Warrant issued in Paulding Co. murders

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 42-year-old Bradley R. Gillespie of Defiance, Ohio for the murders of 21-year-old Hannah Fischer and 47-year-old Frank Tracy, Jr.

Gillespie is currently in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on charges out of Defiance County.

According to CCNO and Defiance Municipal, Court Gillespie was booked on March 19 on charges of drug possession and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

It is unknown at this time when Gillespie will be arraigned in Paulding.

Fischer's body was found on Feb. 9 inside an apartment building on Perry St. Tracy was at first a suspect until his body was recovered on March 18 in a rural cemetery. Both suffered gun shot wounds to the head.

“I can tell you investigators have had some huge breaks in this case over the past few weeks. Fortunately, we had some witnesses come forward with articulate information. We were able to recover the weapon used, as well as recover valuable evidence from the Jeep Compass that was recovered on Fe. 9 when Hannah’s body was discovered,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “The investigation has proven Frank and Hannah were both murdered inside the vehicle. It took us some time to put all the pieces together, and that’s how these complex cases work. Law enforcement from multiple agencies did a fabulous job working together.”

The case continues to be investigated by the Paulding Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information in regards to the case, they are asked to call the police department of sheriff’s office.

