Ohio bailiff seen attacking teenage suspect in court

An Ohio court bailiffs actions are being called into question after he's caught on camera grabbing a teen and dragged him out of the courtroom.

The video from inside the Clinton County Juvenile Court shows the bailiff not only getting in a teen's face, but grabbing him by the arm and pulling him out of his chair.

There were a handful of witnesses, including the judge.

The Attorney General's Office could soon get involved to decide whether the bailiff should face charges.

