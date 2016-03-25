Trial date set for former Christian radio host accused of butt slap in Target

A trial date has been scheduled for the former Christian radio host accused of slapping a woman on her rear-end in a women's bathroom at Target on West Alexis Road.

Mark Howington is facing charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of justice. Back on March 18, Howington plead not guilty to all three charges.

Since the case surfaced in February, Howington has stepped down from his role within a local church and has also been terminated from his position at the radio station Proclaim FM.

His trial will start April 13.

