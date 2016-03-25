Former Lucas Co. detective pleads guilty to stealing $900 from crime scene

A former Lucas County detective pleaded guilty Monday to stealing from a crime scene.

Patrick LaPlant was in court for a charge of attempting to commit theft at a murder scene at Royal Village mobile home park in August 2015 in the amount of $900.

LaPlant agreed to pay $900 in restitution.

He will be sentenced in May.

