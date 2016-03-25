OSHP: 2-vehicle crash in Sandusky Twp sends 2 by ambulance, 2 by life flight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash that happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The crash sent two people to Fostoria Hospital by ambulance and two to Toledo Hospital by life flight.

Theresa Nye, 46, of New Riegel, Ohio was driving southbound on U.S. 23 in Scott Township, Sandusky County as Cora Grine, 16, of Tiffin, Ohio was driving two passengers westbound on County Road 62.

Grine failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Nye. Both cars spun off the southwest corner of the intersection and struck a guardrail.

The passengers traveling in Grine's car were Samarah Johnson, 16, and Chase Grine, 13.

All three were trapped in the vehicle after the crash and were extricated by EMS.

Nye suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Fostoria Community Hospital. The driver of the second car, Cora Grine, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken there.

The two passengers in Grine's car were both taken by life flight to Toledo Hospital - Chase Grine with moderate injures while Samarah Johnson's with serious injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of collision.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.