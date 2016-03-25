Driver downs wires in single-car crash in west Toledo

Police reported a single-car crash downed telephone wires after the driver lost control at Telegraph Rd. and Detroit Ave. (Source: WTOL)

Authorities reported a single-car crash in west Toledo overnight.

This happened at Telegraph Road and Detroit Avenue.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, lost control of the car and left the road before crashing into a telephone pole.

The result of the impact downed wires, which Toledo Edison crews were quick to fix.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updated information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.