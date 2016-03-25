Driver downs wires in single-car crash in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver downs wires in single-car crash in west Toledo

Police reported a single-car crash downed telephone wires after the driver lost control at Telegraph Rd. and Detroit Ave. (Source: WTOL) Police reported a single-car crash downed telephone wires after the driver lost control at Telegraph Rd. and Detroit Ave. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Authorities reported a single-car crash in west Toledo overnight.

This happened at Telegraph Road and Detroit Avenue.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, lost control of the car and left the road before crashing into a telephone pole.

The result of the impact downed wires, which Toledo Edison crews were quick to fix.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updated information.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly