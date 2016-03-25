Police response to dispute shutdown portion of Douglas Rd. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police response to dispute shutdown portion of Douglas Rd.

Location of the fight police responded to early Friday morning. (Source: WTOL) Location of the fight police responded to early Friday morning. (Source: WTOL)
The response of several police cars blocked Douglas Road. (Source: WTOL) The response of several police cars blocked Douglas Road. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to a fight between two women in a west Toledo neighborhood overnight.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on the 59-hundred block of Douglas Road near Alexis Road.

Multiple shots were heard as the officers arrived on the scene.

No one was injured.

Police say it is likely that someone will be charged with firing a weapon within the city limits.

No names have been released at this time.

Douglas Road was blocked off for a while due to the amount of police cars that responded.

One female was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the dispute and shooting.

