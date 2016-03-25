Only On 11: First dog flu cases diagnosed in Toledo

Two cases of dog flu have been reported in the Toledo area. (Source: WTOL)

It's dangerous, highly contagious and now it's in Toledo. The first cases of the dog flu have been diagnosed.

"Within the last month the bubble has burst in Northwest Ohio," said Dr. Robert Esplin of Sylvania Vet. "We've been in a little bubble with cases all around us: Fort Wayne, Monroe County, Macomb County Michigan, Cleveland near Sandusky... So it's been around us and we've just been safe."

But, two cases have recently been diagnosed in the Toledo area - one at Sylvania Vet.

The dog flu has several pet owners concerned as the population of sick dogs increases country-wide. So far, at least 2,000 dogs have been infected across dozens of states.

Signs to watch for:

fever

loss of appetite

lethargy

coughing

Another tip:

If you're planning a trip to a groomer, dog park or dog daycare be on the lookout for symptoms when you pick up your pet.

"In Chicago when it was at its peak more than two dozen businesses had to close to just kind of disinfect and to put an end to their outbreak in the facility. So, it can be devastating business wise," said Esplin.

On the bright side, a vaccine is available. Contact your local veterinarian for more details.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.