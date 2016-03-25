Law enforcement: Parents need to stay informed, protect teens fr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Law enforcement: Parents need to stay informed, protect teens from social media dangers

Parents are urged to talk about the dangerous side of using social media with their children.
OREGON, OH

It seems to be happening more often lately - teens and children using their cell phones to take pictures or record inappropriate content. Now that the spotlight has been turned on these incidents, some leading to arrest, parents are urged to take a more active role in monitoring and educating their children of the dangers this activity can pose.

"You never know where that picture is going to end up. Once you send it, you can't take it away. You have no control. You have lost control over who sees it and who doesn't see it," said Oregon Police Department Detective Janet Zale.

Zale says social media platforms like Snapchat have a special law enforcement guide that shows them how to recover the photos that are scheduled to disappear.

"Just because it disappears in a couple of seconds, it's still there. Snapchat made a law enforcement guide specifically for law enforcement on how to recover these photos," she said.

This concerns many officers who think that kids and teens do not realize the reality of social media data. Which is why they are asking parents to talk to their kids before something serious surfaces that could lead to a lawsuit or arrest.

"We still think our children are young and innocent, and because of what's out there in the media, in television, in movies, or people they admire - it's something they see everyday. Don't be afraid to talk to your kids about it. They already know," said Zale.

Her next message is to keep up with the trends. It is important not to fall behind learning what is trending, what is being shared and how this might affect your child. 

Even Detective Zale says she is scared to fall behind.

